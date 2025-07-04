Left Menu

UP: 81-year-old undertrial inmate dies of heart failure

Updated: 04-07-2025 19:41 IST
UP: 81-year-old undertrial inmate dies of heart failure
Purushottam Kumar Sharma, an 81-year-old undertrial inmate lodged in Dasna jail, died due to heart failure on Friday, police said.

Sharma, a native of Sonepat (Haryana), had allegedly fraudulently sold property belonging to his daughter in Ghaziabad by misusing her Aadhaar card and other documents, Bhaskar Verma, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kavinagar, told PTI.

Following this, his daughter had lodged a complaint against him.

He was booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent to jail on April 7.

The case was currently under trial.

Sitaram Sharma, the jail superintendent said, the inmate suffered severe chest pain this morning and was rushed to a hospital in Sanjay Nagar, where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

