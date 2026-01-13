Left Menu

Kohli and Sharma's Strategic Role in India's ODI Future

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are crucial to India's ODI strategy, focusing on the World Cup. Aligned with coaching staff, they are helping shape plans, including adapting to new rules. Despite scrutiny, their experience is vital. Ayush Badoni's selection highlights emphasis on versatile skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:06 IST
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are playing pivotal roles in India's long-term One Day International (ODI) strategy, especially with the World Cup preparations on the horizon. India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that the cricket superstars are fully onboard with the team's vision alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Amid India's second ODI against New Zealand, Kotak emphasized the duo's influence, noting their extensive experience and frequent discussions with the coaching staff. Despite recent scrutiny over team dynamics, particularly after a challenging transition period and changes in the Test format, Kohli and Sharma remain committed to sharing strategies and insights.

Looking ahead, India plans to adapt their batting template for ODIs post-T20 World Cup, especially with the introduction of new rules. Flexibility and all-round capabilities are critical, as reflected in Ayush Badoni's maiden call-up to the national side. Kotak dismissed concerns over player form, indicating confidence in the team's depth and talent.

