UP: School bus overturns trying to avoid hitting boy on road; 1 dead, 10 injured

PTI | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 04-07-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 22:34 IST
UP: School bus overturns trying to avoid hitting boy on road; 1 dead, 10 injured
A school bus overturned near a village here on Friday afternoon, killing an 8-year-old boy and injuring around 10 students.

The bus carrying 40 students overturned when the driver tried to avoid hitting the boy who was crossing the road, they said.

Sitapur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durgesh Singh said as the bus approached Sujatpur village, a boy identified as Shahnawaz (8), a resident of Gwari village, suddenly appeared on the road.

''In an attempt to save him, the bus driver lost control, causing the vehicle to hit Shahnawaz and then overturn by the roadside. Shahnawaz was immediately taken to CHC Rampur Mathura, where he was declared dead,'' the ASP said.

His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police, with the help of villagers, rescued the students from the overturned bus and sent them to the Community Health Centre (CHC).

Out of the 40 students on board, around 10 sustained injuries and received treatment, police said.

