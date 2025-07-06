Governor Condemns Calcutta Law College Incident

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has expressed deep concern over the alleged gang-rape of a first-year student at South Calcutta Law College. The disturbing reports from the institution have prompted a strong reaction from the governor, who is also the chancellor of Calcutta University.

The prime accused, Monojit Mishra, reportedly affiliated with the student wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress, has been expelled following the June 25 incident. The governor emphasized that no individual, however influential, should dominate an educational institution through violence.

Governor Bose urged students to continue their studies without fear and assured that the college administration, university officials, and law enforcement are working together to safeguard their interests. He has directed Vice Chancellor Prof Santa Datta to implement stringent measures to maintain order and protect students' welfare.