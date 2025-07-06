Left Menu

Governor Condemns Calcutta Law College Incident

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has condemned the incident where a first-year student at South Calcutta Law College was allegedly gang-raped. Expressing concern over the situation, Bose assured that authorities are united in protecting students' welfare and urged the administration to enforce strict regulations.

Governor CV Ananda Bose
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has expressed deep concern over the alleged gang-rape of a first-year student at South Calcutta Law College. The disturbing reports from the institution have prompted a strong reaction from the governor, who is also the chancellor of Calcutta University.

The prime accused, Monojit Mishra, reportedly affiliated with the student wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress, has been expelled following the June 25 incident. The governor emphasized that no individual, however influential, should dominate an educational institution through violence.

Governor Bose urged students to continue their studies without fear and assured that the college administration, university officials, and law enforcement are working together to safeguard their interests. He has directed Vice Chancellor Prof Santa Datta to implement stringent measures to maintain order and protect students' welfare.

