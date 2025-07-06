Storms Prompt School Closures in Palghar: July 7 Declared a Holiday
In Maharashtra's Palghar district, schools and colleges will close on July 7 due to predicted heavy rainfall. Authorities have advised educational staff to stay at work for disaster management. The India Meteorological Department anticipates intense rainfall, potentially causing disruptions as officials prepare for this weather event.
06-07-2025
Maharashtra's Palghar district will see schools and colleges shuttered on July 7 following predictions of heavy rainfall by the India Meteorological Department.
The advisory, issued by Collector Indu Rani Jakhad, noted the expectation of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, urging preparations.
Educational staff have been instructed to remain on-site for disaster management activities, ensuring readiness for potential emergencies caused by the forecasted extreme weather.
