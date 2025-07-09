Innovation in Education: Dr. Surisetti Leads RISU's Transformative Journey

Dr. Jawahar Surisetti has taken the helm as the first Vice Chancellor of the newly-established RISU in Chhattisgarh, signaling a transformative era for vocational and skill-based education in India. This appointment is seen as a major step in aligning higher education with real-world workforce demands.

With over two decades of experience in education policy and behavioral science, Dr. Surisetti brings a wealth of knowledge and a pragmatic approach to the role. His career is marked by leadership in youth engagement, grassroots mental wellness, and gender equity programs, showcasing his commitment to reform and innovative problem-solving.

Under Dr. Surisetti's vision, RISU is set to bridge the gap between academia and employability, offering programs in artificial intelligence, digital tools, and entrepreneurship. The university positions itself as a hub for innovation, particularly focusing on underserved and rural populations, to prepare students for the evolving demands of the job market.