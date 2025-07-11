Left Menu

West Bengal History Exam Stir: Revolutionaries Mislabeled as 'Terrorists'

A major controversy erupted at Vidyasagar University in West Bengal after a history exam paper mistakenly referred to Indian revolutionaries as 'terrorists,' leading to political backlash. The university apologized, blaming a printing error, but demands for accountability continue. This incident highlights ongoing tensions over historical narratives.

Kolkata | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:32 IST
A significant controversy has unfolded in West Bengal, centered around a history exam paper at Vidyasagar University, which incorrectly labeled Indian freedom fighters as 'terrorists.' The error has elicited strong political reactions, with prominent figures demanding accountability.

The contentious term appeared in the sixth semester BA Honors history paper, causing outrage and backlash from various quarters. The university, acknowledging it as a proofreading mistake, has issued a public apology and launched an investigation. However, critics, including Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew, have called for strict action.

The political fallout has been intense, with leaders across the political spectrum condemning the lapse. The ruling TMC distanced itself from the controversy, while opponents have criticized the handling of historical narratives under its administration. This incident underscores the sensitivity surrounding how India's independence struggle is portrayed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

