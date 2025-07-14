Left Menu

Bridge Collapse Forces Students to Brave River for Education

Sunita Horo, a student in Jharkhand, must swim across the Banai river to reach school after the collapse of a crucial bridge. The bridge's collapse has disrupted the lives of many, including students and travelers. Authorities are struggling with continuous rains hindering reconstruction efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the Jharkhand district of Khunti, Sunita Horo, a 15-year-old student, is now forced to swim across the Banai river to reach school following the collapse of a crucial bridge. This bridge, erected in 2007 for Rs 1.30 crore, suffered a collapse on June 19 due to heavy rains.

The incident has significantly affected students and residents from 12 surrounding villages, including disrupting vital transport links between Khunti and Ranchi. Heavy vehicles and regular buses traveling to Odisha are also being diverted, increasing transit times and costs for many.

Officials, including Khunti Sub-Divisional Officer Dipesh Kumari, have initiated construction of a makeshift diversion, though constant rain poses challenges. Meanwhile, Jharkhand's Chief Minister has called for an inquiry into the incident to understand the cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

