Nagaland University Launches Pioneering Rural Development Program

Nagaland University has unveiled an ambitious postgraduate program in rural development and management, designed to address the unique challenges and opportunities in rural areas, particularly in Nagaland and the North Eastern Region. Officials announced this strategic move aimed at shaping future professionals to catalyze rural transformation.

This program, approved by the 40th Academic Council meeting and with an intake of 20 students, is set to equip graduates for careers in government, NGOs, academia, and entrepreneurship. It underscores the university's commitment to fostering academic excellence and meeting critical developmental needs in rural and tribal communities.

According to Vice-Chancellor Jagdish Patnaik, the course offers an in-depth understanding of critical areas such as rural economy, governance, and social dynamics. Applications are open until July 20, with an entrance test slated for July 28, 2025, for non-CUET candidates.

