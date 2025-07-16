Resilient Education: Post-Calamity Recovery in Mandi

In the wake of severe natural calamities that struck Mandi's Seraj Assembly constituency, Education Minister Rohit Thakur has confirmed extensive damage to 119 schools. Despite this, 90% have been reopened, reflecting a robust recovery effort.

Minister Thakur expressed intentions to visit the affected areas, assessing the devastation firsthand. Plans for reconstruction, repairs, and relocation of severely impacted schools are underway. He emphasized that future schooling facilities will avoid riverbank constructions.

Meanwhile, efforts continue to locate 27 individuals missing after the extreme weather events. Thakur's recent meeting highlighted challenges faced by schools in remote and underfunded areas, focusing on curriculum adoption and teacher training to strengthen infrastructure.

