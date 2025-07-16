Linking Ration to School Attendance: A Bold Education Initiative Withdrawn
A novel approach to combat absenteeism in Jammu and Kashmir proposed linking ration distribution to school attendance. The order was issued by Gool SDM Imtiaz Ahmad but withdrawn within hours. Focused on boosting education, it triggered debate due to low student attendance in the region.
A bold initiative in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district aimed to tackle student absenteeism by tying ration distribution to school attendance. This innovative approach was announced through an order by Gool Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Imtiaz Ahmad, targeting a significant drop in school attendance rates.
The order mandated that parents present an attendance certificate of their children to local ration dealers to receive supplies, ensuring children attend classes regularly. However, the directive was quickly withdrawn, sparking discussions among the local population without any official explanation.
Authorities are concerned as school attendance has dropped to just 40 percent in some areas. This temporary measure highlighted the ongoing struggle to maintain satisfactory student engagement levels in the district's educational institutions.
