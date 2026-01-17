Delhi Expands Ration Card Eligibility to Boost Food Security

The Delhi government is taking significant steps to enhance food security by increasing the annual income cap for ration card eligibility. Effective immediately, families earning up to Rs 1.20 lakh per year can now apply for ration cards. This move comes in light of pending applications and aims to make the food security system more inclusive.

Official data revealed a backlog of over 3,89,883 ration card applications, with 11,65,965 individuals awaiting benefits. Discrepancies in income details and outdated records have hindered many from receiving food security. The new rules seek to eliminate these issues and reduce the waiting list significantly.

The Chief Minister's Office stated that new measures will ensure that benefits reach the most deserving. District-level committees, led by local officials, will prioritize applications to streamline distribution. Additionally, a 20% waiting list will be maintained to ensure timely processing of applications.

