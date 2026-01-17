Left Menu

Delhi Expands Ration Card Eligibility to Boost Food Security

The Delhi government has raised the annual income cap for ration card eligibility from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh. This decision aims to address the pending applications and improve food security benefits for over 11,65,965 waiting individuals. New guidelines focus on equitable distribution and prioritization of benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:26 IST
Delhi Expands Ration Card Eligibility to Boost Food Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is taking significant steps to enhance food security by increasing the annual income cap for ration card eligibility. Effective immediately, families earning up to Rs 1.20 lakh per year can now apply for ration cards. This move comes in light of pending applications and aims to make the food security system more inclusive.

Official data revealed a backlog of over 3,89,883 ration card applications, with 11,65,965 individuals awaiting benefits. Discrepancies in income details and outdated records have hindered many from receiving food security. The new rules seek to eliminate these issues and reduce the waiting list significantly.

The Chief Minister's Office stated that new measures will ensure that benefits reach the most deserving. District-level committees, led by local officials, will prioritize applications to streamline distribution. Additionally, a 20% waiting list will be maintained to ensure timely processing of applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026