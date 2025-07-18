Tensions Rise Over Federal Reserve Renovation Project

The Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, addressed concerns from the Trump administration about the cost overruns on a major renovation project at the central bank's Washington headquarters. Powell detailed the project's extensive scope, emphasizing necessary safety upgrades and the removal of hazardous materials.

In a letter to Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, Powell stressed the Federal Reserve's commitment to responsible stewardship of public funds, highlighting the rigorous oversight employed since the project's inception in 2017.

The Trump administration, represented by Vought, has posed a series of questions regarding the project, marking another point of contention with Powell, whose decisions have drawn significant attention from the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)