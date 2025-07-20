Left Menu

Climate Shocks in Classrooms: The Heatwave Impact on Global Education

A global report reveals that extreme heat linked to climate change could cut up to 1.5 years of schooling, particularly affecting low-income countries, and threatens educational progress. The detrimental impact on student performance is more severe for marginalized and low-income groups, necessitating resilient infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:03 IST
Climate Shocks in Classrooms: The Heatwave Impact on Global Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Children worldwide are at risk of losing up to 1.5 years of schooling due to the increasing impact of extreme heat events influenced by climate change. This disturbing trend poses a direct threat to educational advancements made in recent decades, as highlighted in a comprehensive global report from UNESCO.

According to the report, several climate stressors are affecting education outcomes, with low and middle-income countries experiencing frequent climate-related school closures. These closures significantly increase the risk of learning loss and dropouts, notably in regions like Southeast Asia and marginalized communities in the United States and Brazil.

The findings indicate that extreme heat detrimentally affects student performance, with racial minorities disproportionately impacted due to inadequate infrastructure. The report calls for urgent upgrades to school facilities to withstand increasingly frequent natural disasters and secure educational futures globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
3
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025