Climate Shocks in Classrooms: The Heatwave Impact on Global Education
A global report reveals that extreme heat linked to climate change could cut up to 1.5 years of schooling, particularly affecting low-income countries, and threatens educational progress. The detrimental impact on student performance is more severe for marginalized and low-income groups, necessitating resilient infrastructure.
Children worldwide are at risk of losing up to 1.5 years of schooling due to the increasing impact of extreme heat events influenced by climate change. This disturbing trend poses a direct threat to educational advancements made in recent decades, as highlighted in a comprehensive global report from UNESCO.
According to the report, several climate stressors are affecting education outcomes, with low and middle-income countries experiencing frequent climate-related school closures. These closures significantly increase the risk of learning loss and dropouts, notably in regions like Southeast Asia and marginalized communities in the United States and Brazil.
The findings indicate that extreme heat detrimentally affects student performance, with racial minorities disproportionately impacted due to inadequate infrastructure. The report calls for urgent upgrades to school facilities to withstand increasingly frequent natural disasters and secure educational futures globally.
