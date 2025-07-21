Left Menu

Tragedy in Poonch: Landslide Claims Student's Life, Others Injured

A landslide triggered by heavy rains struck a government school in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, killing a student and injuring three others. The incident occurred when a boulder rolled onto the school's tin roof, causing the tragic accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:25 IST
Tragedy in Poonch: Landslide Claims Student's Life, Others Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district when heavy rains triggered a landslide that claimed the life of a student and left three others injured at a local government school.

The landslide caused a large boulder to crash down onto the tin roof of the primary school in the Bainch-Kalsain area. This resulted in a fatal accident that left the school community in shock, officials reported.

Authorities are still gathering more information regarding the incident as the community mourns this loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025