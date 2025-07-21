Tragedy in Poonch: Landslide Claims Student's Life, Others Injured

A tragic incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district when heavy rains triggered a landslide that claimed the life of a student and left three others injured at a local government school.

The landslide caused a large boulder to crash down onto the tin roof of the primary school in the Bainch-Kalsain area. This resulted in a fatal accident that left the school community in shock, officials reported.

Authorities are still gathering more information regarding the incident as the community mourns this loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)