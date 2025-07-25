Tragedy Strikes as School Building Collapse Claims Lives in Piplod

A tragic incident unfolded in Piplod village on Friday morning as the 35-year-old government upper primary school building collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least seven children and injuring 29 others, 13 critically, officials confirmed.

The collapse spurred immediate administrative action, with five school teachers suspended and a high-level inquiry ordered by the state education minister. The injured are receiving treatment at local health facilities.

Amidst allegations of negligence, district education officer Narso Meena attributed the collapse to severe rainfall and water seepage, which compromised the building's integrity. Rescue operations, initially disorganized due to delayed emergency services, were spearheaded by local sarpanch Ramprasad Lodha using a JCB machine.

(With inputs from agencies.)