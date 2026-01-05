Emergency Response to Fire at Gas Well in Konaseema District

A fire erupted at a gas well in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, spurred by a pipeline leak, authorities confirmed on Monday. The incident, managed by ONGC's contractor Deep Industries Ltd, saw no injuries reported according to early data from the public sector giant.

In response to the emergency at Well Mori-5, ONGC executives hastened to Mori village. The gas leak set off the blaze, and the company is scrutinizing the incident's cause. The local administration is aiding firefighting and safety measures.

With the region cleared of residents, ONGC has started cooling operations. Plans for well control are underway, and coordination with global well-control experts is in progress. ONGC has been actively monitoring developments, deploying crisis teams, and preparing additional resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)