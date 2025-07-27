Decolonizing India's Education: A New Era with NEP 2020

At a national education conference, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar described the National Education Policy 2020 as the first significant effort to decolonize India's educational framework.

Governor Arlekar noted that, until now, India had been guided by 'colonial thought'. This change, he stated, permeated family lives unrecognized and urged people to support shifts in the educational sector.

With RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat present, Arlekar advocated for the NEP 2020, suggesting that India's acceptance could restore its position as 'vishwa guru', a term denoting global leadership in knowledge and wisdom.

