Decolonizing India's Education: A New Era with NEP 2020

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar emphasizes the National Education Policy 2020 as a crucial effort to decolonize India’s education system. Highlighting past colonial influences, he advocates for embracing NEP 2020 to reclaim India's status as 'vishwa guru'. His remarks were made at the RSS-linked educational conference 'Gyan Sabha'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:12 IST
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
  • Country:
  • India

At a national education conference, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar described the National Education Policy 2020 as the first significant effort to decolonize India's educational framework.

Governor Arlekar noted that, until now, India had been guided by 'colonial thought'. This change, he stated, permeated family lives unrecognized and urged people to support shifts in the educational sector.

With RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat present, Arlekar advocated for the NEP 2020, suggesting that India's acceptance could restore its position as 'vishwa guru', a term denoting global leadership in knowledge and wisdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

