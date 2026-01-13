Industry-Led Curriculum: Transforming India's Education Landscape

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged the creation of industry-led curriculum committees to ensure educational programs align with national priorities. Speaking at a meeting of the National Institutes of Technology, Pradhan stressed the need for PhD programs to focus on industry-centric outcomes.

The meeting aimed at enhancing governance efficiency, elevating research standards, and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship across NITs and IIESTs. Pradhan highlighted the importance of aligning curricula with critical and emerging technologies as part of India's educational reforms.

Reforms such as the establishment of research parks and incubation centers at NITs were discussed, with a call for specialized programs tailored to fit industry needs, ensuring technological institutions contribute significantly to India's progress.

