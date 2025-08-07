Left Menu

Unauthorized 'PDA Pathshala' Sparks Controversy in UP

Two Samajwadi Party student leaders face charges for running unauthorised learning sessions called 'PDA Pathshala' in protest of the UP government's school merger policy. Authorities allege misuse of children for political gains and are investigating the allegations, with similar cases emerging in other districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Authorities have filed charges against two leaders from the Samajwadi Party's student wing for allegedly operating an unauthorized 'PDA Pathshala'—an informal educational initiative. The initiative was set up in protest against the Uttar Pradesh government's school merging policy, which plans to merge smaller schools with fewer students into larger institutions.

The allegations led to a case registered on Wednesday at the Lalpur-Pandeypur police station. The complaint, lodged by Block Education Officer Akhilesh Kumar, accuses the leaders of using children for political purposes and harming the education department's image through social media.

As the investigation progresses, similar cases have surfaced in districts like Lucknow, Mau, and Saharanpur. Critics claim these informal schools promote political indoctrination among children. Meanwhile, 'PDA Pathshala' remains a point of contention amid the buildup to the 2024 general elections, where the Samajwadi Party continues to advocate for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

