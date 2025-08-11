Left Menu

Tribal Schools Face Delays: Parliamentary Committee Demands Urgent Action

A parliamentary committee criticized the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for delays in completing Eklavya Model Residential Schools and sports infrastructure for tribal students. Of 717 approved schools, only 476 are functional. The committee emphasized the need for swift coordination and monitoring to meet project goals, especially for sports centers and village infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:14 IST
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has come under scrutiny from a parliamentary committee due to significant delays in establishing Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and sports facilities for tribal students.

In its assessment of the government's action on the 2024-25 Demands for Grants, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment pointed out that only 476 out of 717 sanctioned EMRS are operational, with a large number still functioning from rented locations. The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the progress, as only 87 new school buildings are completed, 222 are under construction, and 120 are still at the pre-construction stage.

Furthermore, the committee raised concerns about slow advancements in setting up Centres of Excellence for Sports in EMRS, where locations for only five of the proposed 15 centers have been finalized. The panel advised expediting site finalizations to meet projected deadlines and warned that the absence of rigorous monitoring and inter-ministerial coordination could jeopardize the programme's goals for tribal welfare.

