Implementation Challenges Plague ONOS Scheme

The Ministry of Education's One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) scheme faces significant implementation hurdles, as highlighted by a parliamentary panel. The committee, chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, revealed that around 4,000 of 7,008 eligible institutions have yet to receive benefits from ONOS.

In its 364th report, the Standing Committee on Education called for expedited measures to enhance the scheme's reach and effectiveness. As it stands, nearly half of eligible institutions are missing out, emphasizing the urgent need for action.

The panel also scrutinized the functioning of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). Despite being established with clear directives, the foundation has failed to spend its allocated budget, raising questions about its current operational status and impacts.

