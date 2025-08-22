Left Menu

Amaravati's Ambitious Central Library Project Set to Redefine Knowledge Access

Amaravati is set to host India’s largest and most modern central library, as announced by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh. The library, spanning two lakh sq ft, aims to be a global knowledge hub. Lokesh plans to utilize pending cess dues for its development and initiate community engagement programs.

Amaravati is poised to become the site of India's largest and most technically advanced central library, Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced on Friday. Spanning an impressive two lakh square feet, this ambitious project aims to transform the greenfield capital into a 'world-class hub of knowledge.'

Addressing a review meeting with education officials, Lokesh committed to completing the library project within a year, setting new standards for public access to knowledge. The plan includes expediting work on a 50,000 square foot regional library at Visakhapatnam's Jagadamba Centre.

To ensure adequate funding, Lokesh suggested the recovery of Rs 213 crore in pending cess dues from local bodies. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of community programs in libraries to foster student engagement and effective utilization of funds under the National Mission for Libraries.

