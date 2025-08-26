Left Menu

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:59 IST
AMU professor chosen for prestigious National Teacher Awards
A professor at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was among the 21 teachers chosen for the National Teacher Awards, 2025, according to a Ministry of Education announcement. Prof Vibha Sharma, a faculty member of the Department of English, Faculty of Arts, was selected for the prestigious award, the ministry said on Tuesday.

She will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on September 5, an official AMU release said.

The National Teacher Award is the highest recognition for educators in higher educational institutions and polytechnics in India.

This year, 21 teachers have been selected from polytechnics, state universities and central higher education institutions for the national award instituted by the education ministry.

It carries a certificate of merit, a silver medal, and a cash prize of Rs 50,000, the release said.

