Left Menu

Meghalaya Educator Heipor Uni Bang Receives National Teachers' Award

Heipor Uni Bang, principal and founder of K B Memorial Secondary School in Meghalaya, has been awarded the National Teachers' Award. This recognition highlights his dedication to affordable education and his contributions to the community, including offering free education to persons with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:34 IST
Meghalaya Educator Heipor Uni Bang Receives National Teachers' Award
National Teachers' Award
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher from Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, Heipor Uni Bang, has been honored as a recipient of this year's National Teachers' Award, as announced by officials on Wednesday.

Bang, who established K B Memorial Secondary School in the remote Wapung area, will receive the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu in an upcoming event on Teachers' Day, September 5, in Delhi.

After beginning his teaching journey in 2009, Bang founded the school in 2013 to offer affordable education, charging minimal fees, and providing free education to students with disabilities. His commitment to education has been lauded by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and other community leaders.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Trek: Vaishno Devi Landslide Sparks Criticism

Tragedy on the Trek: Vaishno Devi Landslide Sparks Criticism

 India
2
Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Strengthen European Defense Partnership

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Strengthen European Defense Partnership

 Global
3
Cabinet approves India's bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Cabinet approves India's bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games.

 Global
4
Breakthrough Antibody Drug Offers New Hope for Stem Cell Transplants

Breakthrough Antibody Drug Offers New Hope for Stem Cell Transplants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025