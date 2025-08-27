Meghalaya Educator Heipor Uni Bang Receives National Teachers' Award

A teacher from Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, Heipor Uni Bang, has been honored as a recipient of this year's National Teachers' Award, as announced by officials on Wednesday.

Bang, who established K B Memorial Secondary School in the remote Wapung area, will receive the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu in an upcoming event on Teachers' Day, September 5, in Delhi.

After beginning his teaching journey in 2009, Bang founded the school in 2013 to offer affordable education, charging minimal fees, and providing free education to students with disabilities. His commitment to education has been lauded by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and other community leaders.