Delhi University's Student Body Elections Heat Up Amid Controversies
The upcoming Delhi University Students' Union elections spotlight issues like fee hikes, hostel shortages, and campus safety. Major student groups are campaigning against a new Rs 1 lakh bond requirement. The RSS-backed ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI, and Left-affiliated alliance are contesting fiercely, each advocating student-centric reforms.
The Delhi University Students' Union elections are set for September 18, with key issues like fee hikes, hostel shortages, and campus safety taking center stage. Candidates are also grappling with a new Rs 1 lakh bond mandate.
Notable student groups like the RSS-backed ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI, and a Left-alliance are campaigning vigorously. They are focusing on student welfare, including calls for concessional metro passes and improved campus security.
Each group aims to represent students' interests: the ABVP through its 'My DU, My Manifesto' campaign, the NSUI's advocacies for transport concessions, and the Left's strong opposition to current policies. This year's election is anticipated to be a tightly fought contest among these major contenders.
