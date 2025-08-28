Left Menu

AI and Academia: Bridging the Feedback Divide

A study reveals that nearly half of Australian university students use AI for academic feedback, valuing its accessibility yet doubting its trustworthiness compared to human feedback. While students find AI feedback helpful, they trust human feedback more, highlighting the potential for AI and teachers to complement each other in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

A recent study highlights the technological shift in how Australian university students seek academic feedback, with nearly half turning to artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT to improve their assignments. While students appreciate AI's accessibility, they continue to trust human feedback more due to its reliability and contextual accuracy.

Conducted between August and October 2024, the research involved 6,960 students from four major universities. It revealed that although 84% found AI feedback helpful, only 60% considered it trustworthy, compared to 90% trust in teacher feedback. Students cited the ease of AI access and the non-judgmental nature of its interactions as benefits, despite AI's limited understanding of assignment contexts.

As universities explore integrating AI in education, the challenge lies in blending AI's accessibility with teachers' expertise. Understanding AI and humans' complementary roles in education suggests a future where both work together to enhance student learning.

