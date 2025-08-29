Gauteng Parents Urged to Finalise 2026 School Admissions Before Deadline

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has issued a final reminder to parents and guardians that the 2026 Online Admissions Application Period for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners in public schools will officially close at midnight tonight.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane stressed that families who have not completed the full admissions process risk losing priority placement for their children.

“We urge all parents who have not yet completed the full five-step process to do so immediately. Failure to act before the deadline will result in disappointment and loss of placement priority,” Chiloane warned on Friday.

Parents and guardians can complete their applications by visiting the official portal: www.gdeadmissions.gov.za.

Over 800,000 Applications Received

As of Thursday evening (19:15), the GDE Online Admissions System had recorded a remarkable 800,530 applications:

Grade 1 : 345,493 applications

Grade 8: 455,037 applications

Despite the large number of completed applications, authorities remain concerned about the 52,929 incomplete applications still logged in the system.

“These include parents who registered but did not finalise school selections, and those who applied but failed to submit or upload the required documents,” the MEC explained.

The Importance of Completing the Process

Parents are reminded that the admissions process involves not only registering online but also uploading or submitting the required certified documents by 12pm on 9 September 2025.

Key documents include:

A certified copy of the child’s birth certificate

Proof of home address (compulsory for feeder zone allocation)

Parent/guardian ID documents

The learner’s most recent school report card (for Grade 8 applications)

Immunisation card (for Grade 1 applications)

Incomplete applications, or those missing critical documents such as proof of address, will not be considered for placement. In addition, any fraudulent or invalid documents will lead to disqualification and forfeiture of placement offers.

Placement Offers and Criteria

The placement period will run from 16 October 2025 until all learners are placed. Importantly, placements are not determined on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, the GDE applies a transparent priority system:

Home address within the school’s feeder zone, closest to the school Sibling/previous school link to the institution Work address within the school’s feeder zone Home address within a 30km radius of the school Home address beyond a 30km radius

This system, according to the department, is designed to balance fairness, accessibility, and proximity for learners.

Placement Integrity and Enforcement

The GDE reiterated that it will enforce strict rules to ensure fairness and prevent abuse of the system. “Only learners with complete applications and verified documents will receive placement offers,” said Chiloane.

Officials also reminded families that fraudulent submissions not only risk forfeiting placement but may also result in further legal consequences.

A Call for Urgent Action

With only hours left before the portal closes, parents are urged to double-check their applications and ensure all steps are completed. The department has advised applicants to keep proof of submission and document uploads for verification purposes.

“Gauteng residents deserve a transparent and reliable school admissions system. We are committed to ensuring that no child is left behind, but this requires parents and guardians to play their part in meeting deadlines and requirements,” the MEC concluded.