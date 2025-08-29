Left Menu

WBSSC's Crackdown on Tainted Candidates in Teacher Recruitment

The West Bengal School Service Commission is finalizing a list of tainted candidates from the 2016 State Level Selection Test following a Supreme Court directive. Efforts are underway to ensure these candidates do not participate in upcoming exams, maintaining transparency and integrity in the recruitment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is actively compiling a list of 'tainted' candidates from the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST), in compliance with a Supreme Court order aimed at bringing integrity to the recruitment process.

A WBSSC official disclosed that the commission's legal team has confirmed to the Supreme Court their commitment to submit the list within a week. The initiative seeks to reassure stakeholders of a fair recruitment process devoid of past discrepancies.

Despite previous concerns about potentially tainted individuals receiving admit cards for exams on September 7 and 14, assurances have been made to prevent their participation. The commission further announced that exam admit cards are available for download from their website.

