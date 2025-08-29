WBSSC's Crackdown on Tainted Candidates in Teacher Recruitment
The West Bengal School Service Commission is finalizing a list of tainted candidates from the 2016 State Level Selection Test following a Supreme Court directive. Efforts are underway to ensure these candidates do not participate in upcoming exams, maintaining transparency and integrity in the recruitment process.
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is actively compiling a list of 'tainted' candidates from the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST), in compliance with a Supreme Court order aimed at bringing integrity to the recruitment process.
A WBSSC official disclosed that the commission's legal team has confirmed to the Supreme Court their commitment to submit the list within a week. The initiative seeks to reassure stakeholders of a fair recruitment process devoid of past discrepancies.
Despite previous concerns about potentially tainted individuals receiving admit cards for exams on September 7 and 14, assurances have been made to prevent their participation. The commission further announced that exam admit cards are available for download from their website.
Oppn not being able to fight me politically, so filing court cases to obstruct teachers' recruitment: CM Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally.
