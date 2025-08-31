Educate Girls: India’s Historic Win with Ramon Magsaysay Award

In a historic moment for India, the 'Educate Girls' initiative has been awarded the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award. The accolade highlights the organization's significant impact on education, particularly for girls in under-served regions, and its success in challenging cultural norms.

According to Safeena Husain, the founder of Educate Girls, this recognition places India on the global stage for advancing girls' education. Starting in Rajasthan, the non-profit has expanded rapidly, helping over two million girls gain access to education, with significant retention rates.

Gayatri Nair Lobo, CEO of Educate Girls, emphasized the importance of partnerships with government and philanthropic entities in driving transformational change. The organization plans to expand its reach to 10 million learners in the coming decade, continuing its mission of educational equity.