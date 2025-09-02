Revamping UP: Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar Transform Schools

Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar are pioneering initiatives led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aimed at modernizing the state's educational infrastructure, a government statement declared on Tuesday.

Initiated in 2018, Operation Kayakalp focuses on transforming council schools by equipping them with modern facilities, improving safety, and ensuring comprehensive resources. The campaign has led to significant advancements in 97 percent of basic amenities at the schools. Schools that once lacked essential facilities, such as toilets, drinking water, electricity, and furniture, now boast modern installations including gated boundaries, tiled bathrooms, painted grounds, and solar lighting, earning accolades from NITI Aayog.

Project Alankar complements these efforts in secondary schools, evaluating infrastructure across 27 parameters. Upgrades include smart classrooms, computer labs, Wi-Fi, and more, creating dynamic environments for both education and extracurricular activities. Enhanced infrastructural developments like fire safety systems, CCTV, biometric attendance, and green initiatives ensure a safe and sustainable learning environment, bolstering parental trust and setting a national benchmark for educational transformation.

