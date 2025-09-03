Left Menu

Macron Condemns US Visa Denial to Palestinian Officials

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the United States for not granting visas to Palestinian officials for the upcoming United Nations General Assembly. He urged Washington to reverse the decision and uphold the Host Country Agreement to ensure Palestinian representation at the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:09 IST
Macron Condemns US Visa Denial to Palestinian Officials
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed strong disapproval of the United States' decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials for the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly.

Describing the move as "unacceptable," Macron called for its reversal and stressed the importance of adhering to the Host Country Agreement. The French leader communicated his stance through the digital platform X.

His remarks highlight diplomatic tensions and underscore the significance of ensuring political representation on the global stage.

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Unease: Stocks Tumble as Bond Yields Soar

Global Financial Unease: Stocks Tumble as Bond Yields Soar

 Global
2
Sachin Pilot Condemns Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi

Sachin Pilot Condemns Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi

 India
3
Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

 India
4
Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir

Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu an...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025