Macron Condemns US Visa Denial to Palestinian Officials

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed strong disapproval of the United States' decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials for the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly.

Describing the move as "unacceptable," Macron called for its reversal and stressed the importance of adhering to the Host Country Agreement. The French leader communicated his stance through the digital platform X.

His remarks highlight diplomatic tensions and underscore the significance of ensuring political representation on the global stage.