Gauhati University Climbs NIRF Ranks: An Academic Success Story

Gauhati University achieved a significant milestone by moving up four spots to secure ninth place among state public universities in the NIRF 2025. This leap is credited to the dedication of faculty, students, and staff. The university also ranked 33rd among all universities and made strides in the Times Higher Education Asia Rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Gauhati University has made notable progress by securing the ninth position among state public universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2025. This commendable achievement was revealed during the NIRF rankings presentation by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi.

GU ranked 33rd among all universities nationwide and placed 52nd across all institutions. This upward trajectory is attributed to the comprehensive efforts of the university's academic community, said Vice Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta. The university rose from the 13th position last year to the ninth this year, showcasing exceptional improvements in academic performance.

GU's recent accomplishments extend beyond national borders, as it also secured the 48th spot in India and was placed in the 351–400 bracket globally in the Times Higher Education Asia Rankings. GU Registrar Utpal Sarma lauded the dedication of the faculty and students, highlighting their critical role in elevating the university's standards and global reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

