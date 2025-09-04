Left Menu

The Transportation Dilemma: Parents Struggle Between Jobs and Kids' Education

Parents across the U.S. are forced to choose between work and their children's education due to inadequate school transportation options. A new poll reveals that many parents have faced job loss or missed work opportunities because of the need to escort their kids to school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Elizabeth Rivera often rushed home from her Amazon job only to face a challenging decision: her work or her children's education. Unable to secure reliable school transportation, Rivera was eventually fired, underscoring a national issue revealed by a recent Associated Press poll.

The survey highlighted that one-third of parents have missed work due to school pick-ups, and nearly 11% have lost their jobs. The issue strikes hardest at mothers and low-income families, threatening their economic stability. Jonathan Heiner, a parent with a flexible job, acknowledges his advantage in managing these challenges.

Solutions are being sought, with school districts called upon to innovate systematically. As school bus usage declines, more parents demand alternative transport options, pushing for expanded routes and new school-start times to ease their dilemma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

