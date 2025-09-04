The Transportation Dilemma: Parents Struggle Between Jobs and Kids' Education

Elizabeth Rivera often rushed home from her Amazon job only to face a challenging decision: her work or her children's education. Unable to secure reliable school transportation, Rivera was eventually fired, underscoring a national issue revealed by a recent Associated Press poll.

The survey highlighted that one-third of parents have missed work due to school pick-ups, and nearly 11% have lost their jobs. The issue strikes hardest at mothers and low-income families, threatening their economic stability. Jonathan Heiner, a parent with a flexible job, acknowledges his advantage in managing these challenges.

Solutions are being sought, with school districts called upon to innovate systematically. As school bus usage declines, more parents demand alternative transport options, pushing for expanded routes and new school-start times to ease their dilemma.

