Tamil Nadu Tops NIRF Rankings: A Testament to Inclusive Education

Tamil Nadu has emerged as a front-runner in India's higher education sector, according to the latest NIRF India Rankings, announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The state was lauded by Chief Minister M K Stalin for its widespread, inclusive educational opportunities.

The rankings underscored Tamil Nadu's robust educational framework, boasting 17 institutions among the Top 100 Overall, 33 among the Top 100 Colleges, and 10 among the Top 50 Public Universities in the nation, thus making it a benchmark across the country.

Notably, IIT Madras has been consecutively ranked number one in the Engineering category for a decade and seven years in the overall category. Director Prof V Kamakoti attributed this stellar performance to an unwavering team spirit, with an eye on future goals such as Viksit Bharat@2047.