Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Tops NIRF Rankings: A Testament to Inclusive Education

Tamil Nadu has topped India’s National Institutional Rankings Framework, as highlighted by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The state has 17 institutions in the Top 100 Overall, 33 in the Top 100 Colleges, and 10 in the Top 50 Public Universities. IIT Madras remains a leading engineering and educational institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:28 IST
Tamil Nadu Tops NIRF Rankings: A Testament to Inclusive Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu has emerged as a front-runner in India's higher education sector, according to the latest NIRF India Rankings, announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The state was lauded by Chief Minister M K Stalin for its widespread, inclusive educational opportunities.

The rankings underscored Tamil Nadu's robust educational framework, boasting 17 institutions among the Top 100 Overall, 33 among the Top 100 Colleges, and 10 among the Top 50 Public Universities in the nation, thus making it a benchmark across the country.

Notably, IIT Madras has been consecutively ranked number one in the Engineering category for a decade and seven years in the overall category. Director Prof V Kamakoti attributed this stellar performance to an unwavering team spirit, with an eye on future goals such as Viksit Bharat@2047.

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's 'Hardcore' Penalty Shock at Ferrari's Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's 'Hardcore' Penalty Shock at Ferrari's Italian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Craig Fulton Aims for Excellence as Indian Hockey Eyes Glory

Craig Fulton Aims for Excellence as Indian Hockey Eyes Glory

 India
3
Heightened Security Plans as Ram Temple Nears Completion

Heightened Security Plans as Ram Temple Nears Completion

 India
4
GST Reform Catalyzes India's Textile Industry Expansion

GST Reform Catalyzes India's Textile Industry Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025