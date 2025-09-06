Ensuring Fairness: WBSSC's Security Measures for SLST Exams
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has implemented unique security measures for the upcoming School Level Selection Test (SLST) on September 7 and 14. This effort ensures no 'tainted' candidates partake in the exams, as per Supreme Court directives, in order to fill thousands of teaching vacancies.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will conduct the School Level Selection Test (SLST) on September 7 and 14, aiming to fill 35,726 teaching posts. The commission has incorporated unique security features into the question papers to deter malpractice and identify any violations immediately.
Following the Supreme Court's directive, WBSSC has released a list of 1,806 'tainted' candidates from the 2016 exams who are barred from participating. Security measures are in place to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines, and provisional admit cards have been issued to all other eligible candidates.
In a bid to prevent any illegal distribution of question papers, WBSSC officials stated that no electronic devices will be permitted at exam centers. Additionally, barcode scanners will be employed, reinforcing security efforts to maintain transparency and fairness during the exams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Deliberates on Jyoti Jagtap Bail Plea amid Elgar Parishad Case Controversy
WBSSC Announces Massive Recruitment Drive for Teaching Posts
Allow your interests, passions to evolve: Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant
Supreme Court Ends High-Profile Marriage Amidst Rolls Royce Dispute
WBSSC publishes notice to fill 35,726 teaching posts in state schools