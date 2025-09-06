Ensuring Fairness: WBSSC's Security Measures for SLST Exams

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will conduct the School Level Selection Test (SLST) on September 7 and 14, aiming to fill 35,726 teaching posts. The commission has incorporated unique security features into the question papers to deter malpractice and identify any violations immediately.

Following the Supreme Court's directive, WBSSC has released a list of 1,806 'tainted' candidates from the 2016 exams who are barred from participating. Security measures are in place to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines, and provisional admit cards have been issued to all other eligible candidates.

In a bid to prevent any illegal distribution of question papers, WBSSC officials stated that no electronic devices will be permitted at exam centers. Additionally, barcode scanners will be employed, reinforcing security efforts to maintain transparency and fairness during the exams.

