Left Menu

Ensuring Fairness: WBSSC's Security Measures for SLST Exams

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has implemented unique security measures for the upcoming School Level Selection Test (SLST) on September 7 and 14. This effort ensures no 'tainted' candidates partake in the exams, as per Supreme Court directives, in order to fill thousands of teaching vacancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:33 IST
Ensuring Fairness: WBSSC's Security Measures for SLST Exams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will conduct the School Level Selection Test (SLST) on September 7 and 14, aiming to fill 35,726 teaching posts. The commission has incorporated unique security features into the question papers to deter malpractice and identify any violations immediately.

Following the Supreme Court's directive, WBSSC has released a list of 1,806 'tainted' candidates from the 2016 exams who are barred from participating. Security measures are in place to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines, and provisional admit cards have been issued to all other eligible candidates.

In a bid to prevent any illegal distribution of question papers, WBSSC officials stated that no electronic devices will be permitted at exam centers. Additionally, barcode scanners will be employed, reinforcing security efforts to maintain transparency and fairness during the exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ensuring Fairness: WBSSC's Security Measures for SLST Exams

Ensuring Fairness: WBSSC's Security Measures for SLST Exams

 India
2
Congress MP Criticizes Andhra Leadership Amid Rising Farmers' Distress

Congress MP Criticizes Andhra Leadership Amid Rising Farmers' Distress

 India
3
Alex Marquez Secures Pole at Catalan GP: A Family Affair on the Front Row

Alex Marquez Secures Pole at Catalan GP: A Family Affair on the Front Row

 Spain
4
Naveen Kumar's Heroics Propel Haryana Steelers to a Thrilling PKL Victory

Naveen Kumar's Heroics Propel Haryana Steelers to a Thrilling PKL Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025