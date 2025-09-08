Left Menu

Kashmir Schools Reopen After Flood Closures

Schools in Kashmir reopened after closures due to heavy rainfall and floods. While most schools resumed classes, 40 schools in south and central Kashmir remained closed due to inundation. The precautionary closure was initiated after rising water levels threatened the valley, but improved weather eased the situation.

Updated: 08-09-2025 15:30 IST
Schools in Kashmir have reopened following a flood-induced closure last week, according to local officials. The decision comes as improved weather conditions over the weekend diminished the flood threat.

Despite the reopening, 40 schools in parts of south and central Kashmir remain closed as they are still submerged under floodwaters. These closures are predominantly in areas affected by the overflow of the River Jhelum and a breached embankment at Shalina in Budgam district.

Last Wednesday, schools were shut down across the valley as a precautionary measure due to rapidly rising water levels in the River Jhelum and other local water bodies, posing significant flood threats to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

