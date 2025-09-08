Kashmir Schools Reopen After Flood Closures

Schools in Kashmir have reopened following a flood-induced closure last week, according to local officials. The decision comes as improved weather conditions over the weekend diminished the flood threat.

Despite the reopening, 40 schools in parts of south and central Kashmir remain closed as they are still submerged under floodwaters. These closures are predominantly in areas affected by the overflow of the River Jhelum and a breached embankment at Shalina in Budgam district.

Last Wednesday, schools were shut down across the valley as a precautionary measure due to rapidly rising water levels in the River Jhelum and other local water bodies, posing significant flood threats to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)