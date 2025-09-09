Empowering Tribal Education: CIL Boosts Eklavya Schools
The Tribal Affairs Ministry and Coal India Limited have partnered to upgrade infrastructure at 76 Eklavya Model Residential Schools. This initiative, supported by a Rs 10 crore CSR fund, includes providing educational resources and sanitary facilities, impacting over 30,000 tribal students in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.
The Tribal Affairs Ministry has entered an agreement with Coal India Limited to upgrade 76 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across several states.
This collaboration involves a Rs 10 crore CSR pledge from CIL, aimed at enhancing educational resources and facilities, benefiting more than 30,000 tribal students.
The project highlights a significant effort in promoting inclusive, technology-driven education, further supported by ministers and aimed at encouraging similar initiatives.
