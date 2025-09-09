Left Menu

Empowering Tribal Education: CIL Boosts Eklavya Schools

The Tribal Affairs Ministry and Coal India Limited have partnered to upgrade infrastructure at 76 Eklavya Model Residential Schools. This initiative, supported by a Rs 10 crore CSR fund, includes providing educational resources and sanitary facilities, impacting over 30,000 tribal students in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.

Updated: 09-09-2025 23:16 IST
The Tribal Affairs Ministry has entered an agreement with Coal India Limited to upgrade 76 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across several states.

This collaboration involves a Rs 10 crore CSR pledge from CIL, aimed at enhancing educational resources and facilities, benefiting more than 30,000 tribal students.

The project highlights a significant effort in promoting inclusive, technology-driven education, further supported by ministers and aimed at encouraging similar initiatives.

