Himachal Pradesh Schools to Adopt CBSE Curriculum for Enhanced Education

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a major education reform by introducing the CBSE curriculum in government schools, officials revealed on Saturday. In a bid to elevate educational standards, 100 senior secondary schools across the state will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) starting next academic session.

A state government spokesperson stated that this initiative aims to promote healthy competition among schools affiliated with different boards, encouraging students and teachers to strive for better performance. The new system will also ensure students across all regions have access to a nationally recognized and widely accepted curriculum, essential for success in national-level competitive exams.

The reform includes creating a separate sub-cadre for CBSE schools, offering teachers the option to join, and introducing a merit-based selection process for staff. Furthermore, these schools will operate as day-boarding institutions, focusing on holistic development, including academics, sports, arts, and career guidance, with additional posts created to support these initiatives.

