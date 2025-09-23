Ragging Incident Rocks Government Industrial Training Institute

A disturbing ragging incident at the Government Industrial Training Institute has sparked outrage after a viral video surfaced on Tuesday. The footage shows three senior students allegedly assaulting a junior by forcing him to strip and hitting him with a slipper in a hostel room at Checkanurani.

The victim's parents have filed a complaint with the police, prompting authorities to register a case against the accused students. The police official confirmed that the students involved have been booked, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the full extent of the incident.

In response to the incident, the hostel warden has been suspended pending an official investigation, as the authorities aim to address the serious issue of ragging within educational institutions. The event has raised significant concerns about student safety and the need for stricter anti-ragging measures.