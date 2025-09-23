Silicon Valley's Visa Dilemma: New Fees Spur Offshore Moves
The Trump administration's new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas is causing Silicon Valley firms to consider moving jobs overseas. Though designed to protect U.S. tech jobs, the policy impacts startups heavily reliant on foreign talent. Companies like Accenture are expanding in countries like India due to lower costs.
Silicon Valley is grappling with the Trump administration's newly introduced $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, prompting firms to contemplate relocating jobs overseas. This policy shift comes despite intentions to safeguard U.S. tech positions.
The new fee, which initially caused confusion, applies only to new applicants and is compelling tech companies to reassess their hiring strategies, especially those heavily leaning on international talent.
Larger corporations might absorb the costs, but smaller startups face significant challenges in adapting, affecting their competitiveness in the technology sector. Some industry players argue this change could stifle innovation and disproportionately impact smaller ventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)