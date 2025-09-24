Left Menu

Major Arrest in UKSSSC Exam Leak Scandal

Khalid Malik was arrested in connection with the leak of three pages of the UKSSSC exam paper in Haridwar. Authorities are investigating his and his sister Sabia's roles, along with potential involvement of others. The case has drawn considerable attention, leading to the formation of a Special Investigation Team.

Updated: 24-09-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:10 IST
  • India

Khalid Malik, the central figure in the recent scandal surrounding the leakage of the UKSSSC exam paper, was arrested by police on Tuesday in Haridwar. His role in the alleged exam malpractice has attracted significant scrutiny from authorities as investigations unfold.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured strict action against all involved in the exam cheating. Khalid Malik, who fled following the allegations, was detained by police after a brief period of evasion, demonstrating a swift law enforcement response.

This investigation has seen the arrest of Khalid's sister, Sabia, with further probes into the complicity of a third sister, Hina. The incident, which caught widespread attention after question paper screenshots went viral, prompted the formation of a Special Investigation Team to delve deeper into the matter.

