Violence in French Schools: Middle School Teacher Stabbed by Student

A music teacher in northeastern France was stabbed by a 14-year-old student during class. The suspect fled but was later arrested and hospitalized. Security in French schools has been a topic of debate following recent violent incidents. Education Minister Elisabeth Borne visited the scene and condemned the attack.

Updated: 24-09-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A violent incident disrupted a middle school in northeastern France, where a music teacher was stabbed in the face by a student. The 14-year-old suspect, who fled the scene, was swiftly apprehended and subsequently hospitalized after injuring himself during the arrest.

This act of violence renews the focus on security measures within French schools, an issue that has gained prominence in recent years. Notably, after the tragic 2020 murder of teacher Samuel Paty, discussions around school safety have intensified. June saw the proposal of testing security gates in educational institutions following another stabbing incident.

Education Minister Elisabeth Borne condemned the assault, expressing solidarity with the affected community, and dispatched an emergency response team to assist. The local mayor labeled the act as isolated, while authorities have yet to provide additional comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

