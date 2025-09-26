Mizoram's Education Revamp: Common Exams & New Initiatives

The Mizoram government plans to introduce a common examination for class 9 students in the upcoming academic year, as stated by Education Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana. This initiative aims to enhance the education system's quality and better prepare students academically for national-level entrance exams like the JEE and NEET.

During his visit to state-run schools in Mamit district, Dr. Vanlalthlana revealed that the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) would implement these common exams. He emphasized the importance of motivating teachers to improve efforts and focus on continuous learning, urging them to remain updated and incorporate current affairs in their teaching.

Additionally, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will introduce a Standardized Assessment for Elementary Schools, aiming to boost enrolment and elevate the quality of government-run schools to competitive levels with private institutions. The minister highlighted that education involves character building, making students responsible citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)