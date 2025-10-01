Trump's $500 Million Deal with Harvard Amid Campus Controversies

U.S. President Donald Trump declared that his administration is closing in on a $500 million arrangement with Harvard University, following months of tense negotiations. This deal emerges amidst ongoing debates over university policies, including pro-Palestinian protests that the administration argues verge on antisemitism.

The friction has extended to other Ivy League institutions such as Columbia and Brown, which have also reached financial settlements with federal authorities. Harvard has been embroiled in protests and legal battles, attempting to counteract what it perceives as retaliatory measures by Trump that threaten to cut off significant federal funding.

While the administration's pressures raise concerns over academic freedom and free speech, Harvard remains resilient, challenging the actions in court. Meanwhile, other universities like UCLA have recently won legal victories to restore withheld federal grants, asserting the ongoing tensions between educational institutions and government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)