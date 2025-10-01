Left Menu

PowerSchool Expands India Operations with New CoE in Chennai

PowerSchool has inaugurated a Centre of Excellence in Chennai, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its cloud-based education software services in India. The facility aims to enhance AI and machine learning capabilities, support global operations, and strengthen collaborations. PowerSchool views India as a critical hub in its global growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:15 IST
PowerSchool, a prominent provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, announced the opening of its new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Chennai. This move is part of the company's strategy to bolster its India operations and long-term commitment to the region.

The new Chennai facility is a significant milestone in PowerSchool's growth strategy, utilizing India's talent pool to accelerate innovation and global collaboration. By focusing on advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, the CoE is set to spearhead the company's global and India-focused technology initiatives.

Currently employing over 1,450 individuals in India, PowerSchool is set on expanding its capabilities and presence across South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The Chennai CoE will foster collaboration, innovation, and regional expertise to deliver integrated solutions that support educators and students worldwide.

