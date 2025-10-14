Left Menu

Ragging Fallout: Allahabad University Suspends 16 Students

Allahabad University has suspended 16 students following their alleged involvement in a ragging incident. An anti-ragging squad's inspection at Sir Sunderlal Hostel revealed their involvement, prompting the university to issue show-cause notices and suspend them. An inquiry is scheduled for October 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:51 IST
Ragging Fallout: Allahabad University Suspends 16 Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allahabad University has taken decisive action by suspending 16 students allegedly involved in a ragging incident, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The administration issued show-cause notices to the implicated individuals in response to the incident.

The university's Proctor, Professor Rakesh Singh, announced that an anti-ragging squad conducted a surprise inspection at Sir Sunderlal Hostel on October 9, following a ragging complaint. The inspection uncovered several students' involvement in the act.

After a thorough examination, a disciplinary committee recommended the suspension of 16 students, which the university promptly enacted. The students must present their explanation to an inquiry committee on October 30, accompanied by their parents or guardians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

 India
2
Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

 United States
3
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

 India
4
Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025