Ragging Fallout: Allahabad University Suspends 16 Students

Allahabad University has taken decisive action by suspending 16 students allegedly involved in a ragging incident, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The administration issued show-cause notices to the implicated individuals in response to the incident.

The university's Proctor, Professor Rakesh Singh, announced that an anti-ragging squad conducted a surprise inspection at Sir Sunderlal Hostel on October 9, following a ragging complaint. The inspection uncovered several students' involvement in the act.

After a thorough examination, a disciplinary committee recommended the suspension of 16 students, which the university promptly enacted. The students must present their explanation to an inquiry committee on October 30, accompanied by their parents or guardians.

