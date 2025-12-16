Left Menu

Surprise Inspection Ensures School Lunch Quality After Worms Found

A top official conducted a surprise inspection at a government-aided school in response to worms being found in a meal. The Deputy Commissioner verified the food quality by having lunch with the students and assured the public that hygiene standards are now being strictly enforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koppal | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid concerns over food safety, a surprise inspection was carried out at a government-aided school, following reports of worms in the midday meal.

Insects and worms were discovered in a bag of toor dal that should have been discarded, according to Deputy Commissioner Suresh B Itnal. The negligence led to the cook and staff being removed.

To ensure food quality, the Deputy Commissioner dined with the students and confirmed the meal standards were satisfactory, promising strict hygiene enforcement moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

