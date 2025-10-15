IMF Urges Embrace of Digital Currency Transition

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva is urging member countries to transition to digital currencies, highlighting their importance in the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Speaking at a panel on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology during the IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington, Georgieva stated, "Accept reality, fiat money is moving digital."

She praised the digitalization of fiat money as both beneficial and powerful, while warning against the use of unbacked cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as reserve assets, aligning with the IMF's longstanding stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)