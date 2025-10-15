Left Menu

IMF Urges Embrace of Digital Currency Transition

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasizes the importance of embracing digital currencies, urging member countries to recognize and adapt to the digital shift in fiat money. She distinguishes digital currencies from unbacked cryptocurrencies, advising caution in their use as reserve assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:20 IST
  • United States

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva is urging member countries to transition to digital currencies, highlighting their importance in the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Speaking at a panel on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology during the IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington, Georgieva stated, "Accept reality, fiat money is moving digital."

She praised the digitalization of fiat money as both beneficial and powerful, while warning against the use of unbacked cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as reserve assets, aligning with the IMF's longstanding stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

