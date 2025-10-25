Left Menu

Delhi Schools to Implement Uniform Age Criteria for Class 1 Admissions by 2026

The Delhi government plans to standardize the admission age to 6+ years for Class 1 across all schools by the academic session 2026-27, streamlining the foundational stage years as per the National Education Policy 2020. Transitional measures are outlined to accommodate the current academic session until full implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 08:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced plans to enforce a standardized admission age of 6+ years for Class 1 across all government, aided, and recognized unaided private schools starting from the 2026-27 academic session. This change aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, which aims to streamline age criteria in schools.

According to a recent circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE), the foundational stage currently encompasses Nursery and KG classes, with respective admission ages going from 3+, 4+, to 5+ years. The revised structure sets specific minimum and maximum ages for different pre-school stages, leading up to Class 1.

School heads have been directed to inform parents about these changes and ensure adherence. The restructuring involves phased implementation with transitional provisions, ensuring that current students in the academic year 2025-26 are promoted before new age criteria take effect in 2026-27 and 2027-28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

